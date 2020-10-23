SFC Ret. Ronald H. GordonFayetteville —SFC Ret. Ronald H. Gordon, 80, of Fayetteville, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.He proudly served in the 426 Signal Corps during Vietnam where he earned numerous commendations.Left to cherish Ronald's memory are his wife of 55 years, Iolanda; daughters, Giovanna and Rosamaria Gordon; grandson, Christopher Gray and wife Kassandra; great-grandson, Topher; brother, Archie Gordon and nephews and nieces, Adam, Dace, and Debi Gordon; and an extended family in Italy and Germany.A private family service will be conducted at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.