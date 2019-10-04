|
Ronald "Ron" Lloyd Peoples, Sr.
Fayetteville—Ron Lloyd Peoples, Sr. 76, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Buddy Peoples.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lanna Middleton Peoples of the home; his two sons, Ron Peoples, Jr. of Fayetteville and Tim Peoples and wife, Sharon of Hope Mills; three grandchildren, Zach, Lilly and Tripp; two sisters, Kay Kelly and husband, John of Plano, TX and Lynda Bryan of Wilmington; one brother, Reese Peoples and wife, Glen of Fayetteville; and many nephews and nieces.
Ron loved to travel. His trip to London with his sister and brother-in-law was one of the most memorable. Ron was devoted to his family and friends. Family vacations were very important, especially their trips to the beach.
Ron had a passion for life, and it showed in many ways. He never met a stranger and was always ready with a good joke to tell someone. He loved the outdoors and you could usually find him on his daily walks around Fayetteville. Ron was a kind and fair man. He was deeply loved by all and will be eternally missed by his family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019