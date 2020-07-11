Ronald Madison Dees
Fayetteville—Ronald Madison Dees, 71 of Fayetteville, NC, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Ron, who was born in Fayetteville, served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, then worked in the political scene in Washington, D.C., for many years. He ultimately left that work to become a successful chef and art entrepreneur. He was a loving husband and father.
Ron was preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth Dees Gatti. He is survived by his wife, Anne Smith Dees and his grandson, Connor Gatti. Also surviving are his sister, Deborah N. Autry and husband Rick; his brother, W. Douglas Dees and wife Karen; and his brother, C. Michael Dees and wife Stephannie.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the charity of your choice
or your local animal rescue society.