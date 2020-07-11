1/1
Ronald Madison Dees
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Madison Dees
Fayetteville—Ronald Madison Dees, 71 of Fayetteville, NC, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Ron, who was born in Fayetteville, served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, then worked in the political scene in Washington, D.C., for many years. He ultimately left that work to become a successful chef and art entrepreneur. He was a loving husband and father.
Ron was preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth Dees Gatti. He is survived by his wife, Anne Smith Dees and his grandson, Connor Gatti. Also surviving are his sister, Deborah N. Autry and husband Rick; his brother, W. Douglas Dees and wife Karen; and his brother, C. Michael Dees and wife Stephannie.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the charity of your choice or your local animal rescue society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved