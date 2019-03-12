|
|
Ronald Merle Arrowood
Fayetteville—Ronald Merle Arrowood, 75, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Imelda Arrowood; father, Robert Henry Arrowood; and brother, Mark Arrowood. Ronald retired as a Master Sergeant after 21 years in the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid motorcycle rider, computer specialist, Russian linguist, and systems analyst.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Geraldine "Gerri" Arrowood of Fayetteville, NC; son, Matthew E. (Marsha) Arrowood of Boone, IA; sisters Kathy Carr of Arlington, WA, Carla (Tim) Randoll of Bonners Ferry, ID and Anna Marie Arrowood of NV; brother, John Arrowood of CA; sisters-in-law, Kathy Fenocchi, Helen Fenocchi, and Sandy (Ken) Harris; 1 grandchild; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd, Ft. Bragg.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cape Fear Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 3400 Walsh Parkway, Ste 100, Fayetteville, NC 28311 or the , .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019