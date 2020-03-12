|
Ronald Swann
Fayetteville—He was always "fair to middlin" and you could "bet your sweet bippy on that." With the fondest of memories and deepest of sorrows. Wife: Irene Swann
Children: Sandy with Bryce Nusbaum (Sandini pinni), Mike Swann (Mike hun) Karin Swann and Sandra Bischoff and Suzie Lanier with Teddy Lanier (Susanna panna). Grandkids: Sara Neal (Sayra) Anna Swann (Annie) and Gunner Lanier (Gunnerman). His brothers and sister: Linda Artman, Mike Swann and Dannie Swann. His nieces and nephews: Ryan, Mandy, Christy, Kellie, Jay, Chris and Scott.
Missed to the end of days and never forgotten.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020