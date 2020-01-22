|
|
Ronald Wayne Jones
Fayetteville—Ronald Wayne Jones, 73, of Fayetteville, NC, passed on Thursday, January 16,2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born on June 27, 1946, in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Sam W. Jones and Elizabeth G. Jones.
Ron was a retired pilot from the US Air Force and retired from the BMW plant in Greenville, SC. He was a 1964 graduate of Wade Hampton High School and a 1968 graduate of Clemson University. He earned his Masters from Central Michigan University in 1978. Prior to entering the military, he taught middle school math and science.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years Diane Howell Jones; a daughter, Lara Lee Bugeja and husband, Tony; a daughter Ashley Eaves and husband, Chris; and a son, Joshua Jones; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Kindsay, Emma and Kayden Bugeja, Justin, Corinne and Graycen Eaves; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Mike and Melody Jones of Tampa, FL, and Stan Jones of Findlay, OH; two aunts, Glenna Jones of Florence, SC, and Peggy Groce of Greer, SC; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Jan Cline of Greenville, SC; a brother-in-law, Samuel Carros of Spartanburg, SC; three nephews, four nieces, four great nephews, and four great nieces.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 am, January 23, 2020, at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home with funeral services following at Noon at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020