Ronnie Brewington
Roseboro—Mr. Ronnie Bee Brewington, 57 of Roseboro, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born on May 27, 1962 in Harnett County and was the son of Randall Bee and Ida Belle Melvin Brewington. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Tracy Belle Brewington. He worked as Store Manager with Kinlaw's Supermarket.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Thompson Brewington of the home; son, Shawn Brewington Thompson and wife, Kayla of Roseboro; granddaughters, Maci Thompson, Stacey Thompson; sister, Kimberly Cribb and husband, Tommy of Stedman; and brother, Michael Brewington of Fayetteville.
A graveside service will be held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, S. Salemburg Highway, Salemburg on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 2:00pm.
In light of the government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Stedman on Saturday afternoon from 12:00-5:00pm to pay their respects to Mr. Brewington.
