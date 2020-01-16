Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jesus First Church
7467 Camden Rd
Fayetteville, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Jesus First Church
7467 Camden Rd
Fayetteville, NC
Ronnie Lynn Leviner

Ronnie Lynn Leviner Obituary
Ronnie Lynn Leviner
Fayetteville—Ronnie Lynn Leviner, 72 passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley and Meda Beatrice Leviner; his nine siblings; Ernest Leviner, Ervin Leviner, James Luther Hunt, Annie Pearl Leviner, John Preston Leviner, Lloyd Taylor, Floyd Taylor, Patricia Sadler and Aloma Chapman.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Leviner; his eight children, Ronnie Leviner, Jr. (Ronni), Ramona Leviner, Rhonda Leviner Ledgerwood (Scott), Rachael Leviner (Melissa), Rebecca Leviner Owens (Clay), Maria Oxendine Lewis, Jolena Oxendine and Matthew Oxendine; his two siblings, Pastor Gary Leviner (Julia) and Sandra Pamplin (Larry); 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Ronnie was an Evangelist that served his Savior Jesus Christ in all things. He loved and was deeply loved by his children and all who came to know him.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Jesus First Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the church following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jesus First Church, 7467 Camden Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
