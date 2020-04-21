|
Roosevelt B. Chisolm
Fayetteville—Master Sergeant (Ret.) Roosevelt Benjamin "Ben" Chisolm was born October 17, 1940 on Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina and entered his reward on April 18, 2020. From very humble beginnings, he built a life of greatness – centered on God, family, friends, and entrepreneurship.
Roosevelt, a paratrooper and parachute rigger, retired after over 21 years of service to his country. An active member of College Heights Presbyterian Church, entrepreneur, business man, and leader in all Masonic bodies, Roosevelt always sought to help others get a leg up on life and looked for the best in everyone.
Roosevelt was predeceased by his parents, Celestine and Benjamin Chisolm; his son, Roosevelt Benjamin Chisolm II; and is survived by three loving brothers, Eddie, Iverson and Frankie Chisolm.
He leaves to mourn, yet celebrate a life well-lived, his partner and wife, Alicia Chisolm; two sons, Anthony Brown and Milton Chisolm; three daughters, Edna White, Angela Townsend, and Bentina Terry; two sons-in-love, Eric Townsend and Antonio Terry; several grandchildren and many life-long friends.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary, Fayetteville, NC. The family will plan a celebration of his life for later this year.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation in his name to the NC Chapter of the ALS Association or to NC State University for the Roosevelt Benjamin Chisolm Memorial Scholarship Endowment. While he will be truly missed, we take refuge in knowing he is always with us and that God has given him his wings. Until we meet again, "All okay, Jumpmaster!"
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020