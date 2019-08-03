|
|
Roosevelt McNeill Jr.
Gastonia—Mr. Roosevelt McNeill Jr., age 67 of Gastonia formerly of Fayetteville departed this life Thursday, August 1st. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 6th at 12:00 Noon in Laurel Hill Baptist Church in Lumberbridge. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing Monday, August 5th 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife Michelle McNeill; sons Aaron McNeill and Allen McNeill; siblings, I.J. McNeil, James McNeil, and Vurnella Dickerson, and three grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary Inc.
