Rosa Ashmore

Fayetteville—Rosa N. Ashmore, 91 ,of Fayetteville passed away Thursday May 16,2019 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC.

She was born July 28, 1927 in Germany to the late Rosina and Joseph Neumaier. Rosa was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Raymond Edward Ashmore.

Rosa was raised in Germany and went on to meet her future husband Raymond in Bavaria shortly after World War II. She loved to spend time outdoors taking walks and working in her garden.

She is survived by her son Raymond J. Ashmore and wife Sabrina of Eastover, NC; two granddaughters Jennifer Ashmore and Rebecca Ashmore; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com

Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 16 to May 17, 2019