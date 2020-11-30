1/1
Rosa Lee Horne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa Lee Horne
Hope Mills—Mrs. Rosa Lee Horne, 86, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020.
Rosa was survived by her husband Alfred Horne, and her sons Joseph A. Saunders(Lori) and David Saunders.
Rosa was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and she helped many people during her career as a Nurse.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm at Lafayette Memorial Park on Wednesday December 2, 2020. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved