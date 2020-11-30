Rosa Lee HorneHope Mills—Mrs. Rosa Lee Horne, 86, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020.Rosa was survived by her husband Alfred Horne, and her sons Joseph A. Saunders(Lori) and David Saunders.Rosa was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and she helped many people during her career as a Nurse.A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm at Lafayette Memorial Park on Wednesday December 2, 2020. The family will receive friends following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church.