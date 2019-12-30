|
|
Rosa M. Bethea
Fayetteville—Mrs. Rosa Mae McLaurin Bethea, age 87 of 1220 North Street Extension Fayetteville, NC departed this life on December 27, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Peace Memorial Christian Church. Burial: Northside Cemetery. She was a longtime employee of Wiseman Mortuary, Inc. She is survived by: children: Andrea Turner, Rufus Mitchell Bethea, D. Patricia Dixon, Cornell Bethea and Beverly Ann Steward; sister, Dorothy Dozier; aunt, Mittie Gardner; twenty-three grandchildren; forty-five great grandchildren; ten great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary; the family will receive friends at the home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020