Home

POWERED BY

Services
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111

Rosa M. Bethea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa M. Bethea Obituary
Rosa M. Bethea
Fayetteville—Mrs. Rosa Mae McLaurin Bethea, age 87 of 1220 North Street Extension Fayetteville, NC departed this life on December 27, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Peace Memorial Christian Church. Burial: Northside Cemetery. She was a longtime employee of Wiseman Mortuary, Inc. She is survived by: children: Andrea Turner, Rufus Mitchell Bethea, D. Patricia Dixon, Cornell Bethea and Beverly Ann Steward; sister, Dorothy Dozier; aunt, Mittie Gardner; twenty-three grandchildren; forty-five great grandchildren; ten great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary; the family will receive friends at the home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -