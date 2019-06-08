|
Rosalie Ferrell
Buies Creek—Mrs. Rosalie Stone Ferrell, 86, of Buies Creek, passed away on Friday, June 07, 2019.
Rosalie was born October 1, 1932 to the late R.M. (Rock) and Bessie Willis Stone. She graduated from Buies Creek High School and then worked at Campbell University for 35 years at the Carrie Rich Memorial Library; working in the serials for her entire career. She was a long-time member of Buies Creek First Baptist Church and had been active until recently.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2 pm at Buies Creek First Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Sowers presiding. The burial will follow at Buies Creek Cemetery.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jackson Ferrell; two sisters, Mildred Stone Phelps and Jean Stone Nazeck; and daughter-in-law, Beth Black Ferrell.
She is survived by her three sons, Jack Ferrell of Goldsboro, Tony Ferrell and wife Laura of Fayetteville, and Mike Ferrell and wife Susan of Angola, Indiana; five grandchildren, Kelli Davis and husband Matt, Walston Ferrell, Danielle Ferrell, Trevor Ferrell and wife Jennifer and Jackson Ferrell and Kait; six great-grandchildren, Chase, Reese, Liam, Eli, Bryson and Weston; three siblings, R.M. Stone Jr and wife Faye of Stanton, VA, Joyce Stone Harmon of Buies Creek and John Franklin Stone of Waxhaw, NC; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Ferrell of Buies Creek.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 pm in the church Fellowship Hall.
The family would like to thank both Senter's Memory Care and all the staff with Community Hospice of Lillington for the compassionate care they gave to Rosalie.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 8 to June 9, 2019