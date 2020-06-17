Rosalynd Colvin
Ms. Rosalynd Colvin
St. Pauls— Rosalynd Colvin, 29, passed June 11, 2020. Memorial Service, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at 828 Ballance Farm Rd., St. Pauls. Viewing: Wednesday 1:00 - 6:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel.Burial: Malloy Grove Cemetery. McKoy & Sons Mortuary, Inc..

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
