Home

POWERED BY

Services
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111

Roscoe McNeill


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roscoe McNeill Obituary
Roscoe McNeill
Fayetteville—Roscoe McNeill, age 87 of 5711 Dudley Road, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on October 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: McNeill Family Cemetery. He is survived by: wife, Rena; children, Connie A. McNeill, Gloria Thames, Ella Grace Copeland, Roscoe McNeill, Jr., Gary W. McNeill and Donnie McKoy; brother, Paul McNeill; sisters, Trudy McNeill, Bessie Magby and Sarah Butler; 16 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. In Lieu of Flowers, please give donations through Givelify or REFUGE Community Church at 2314 L A Dunham Road Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roscoe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now