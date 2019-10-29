|
Roscoe McNeill
Fayetteville—Roscoe McNeill, age 87 of 5711 Dudley Road, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on October 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: McNeill Family Cemetery. He is survived by: wife, Rena; children, Connie A. McNeill, Gloria Thames, Ella Grace Copeland, Roscoe McNeill, Jr., Gary W. McNeill and Donnie McKoy; brother, Paul McNeill; sisters, Trudy McNeill, Bessie Magby and Sarah Butler; 16 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. In Lieu of Flowers, please give donations through Givelify or REFUGE Community Church at 2314 L A Dunham Road Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019