Rosenda Gonzalez Webster
Fayetteville—Rosenda Gonzalez Webster, 89, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on September 19, 2019.
Rosenda is preceded in death her husband Herbert Webster and son Rosendo Alberto Diaz
She is survived by three grandchildren, Jonathan Diaz, Krysna Curry, and Rosa Maria Rawlins; and three great grandchildren
Rosenda was a faithful volunteer for the American Red Cross and avid gardner. In her spare time she loved to bake and travel.
Funeral Mass for Rosenda will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake, NC. Burial will follow at Sandhills Veterans Cemetery in Fort Bragg, NC on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2019