Fayetteville—Mr. Ross Eugene Hallock, 85, of Fayetteville passed away Thursday March 15, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born March 18, 1933 in Waterbury, CT, the son of the late Roy Hallock and Mildred Bradshaw Hallock and is preceded in death by his loving wife, Annemarie Hallock who passed away on November 29, 2019.
Mr. Hallock was retired from the US Army after 20 years of service.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. Burial with military honors will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
He is survived by his two children, Gene and Vira Hallock; three sisters, Beverly Quadrado, Barbara Magnuson and Joan Creem.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday prior to the funeral service at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be made at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
