Roy Allen Bradford
Fayetteville—MSG (RET.) Roy Allen Bradford passed away on Sunday, June 9th, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife Arlee Hefner and son Steven Allen Bradford. He is survived by his brother Larry Bradford (Valerie) and his sister; Marilyn Compton (Lee) of Detroit, Michigan. Grandson, Blake Allen Bradford of Parkton, NC. Daughter-in-Law, Linda A. Bradford of Fayetteville. Brother-in-Law, Charles Hefner of Lafayette, LA.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 with Reverend Roy Hill officiating.
