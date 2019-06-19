|
Roy Allen Bradford
Fayetteville—Retired 1LT Roy Allen Bradford was born on March 2, 1925 in Walterhill, TN to Riley T. Bradford and Annie Work Bradford. At some point his family ended up moving to Detroit, MI. According to his DD-214, he listed his home of record as Detroit. Being from Detroit, he knew what cold was. But listening to him talk of his time in Korea, he learned what cold was really like.
He first joined the US Navy after high school and then changed over to the US Army. It was in Korea that he received a battlefield commission to Second Lieutenant from Corporal (E4). Before the war ended, he had been promoted to First Lieutenant. After the war, he was riffed back to the enlisted status of Staff Sergeant (E6) and retired as First Lieutenant.
Roy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lee; his son, Steven; and his parents, Riley and Annie.
He is survived by his brother, Larry and his wife, Valerie of Detroit, MI; his sister, Marilyn and her husband, Ed of Detroit, MI; great grandson, Blake Allen Bradford of Parkton, NC; daughter-in-law, Linda and her husband, Alexander Linnehan of Fayetteville, NC, and brother-in-law, Charles Hefner of Lafayette, LA.
He received many awards and decorations too numerous to list. He was most proud of his Silver Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (2nd award) and his Master Parachute Badge. His over 20 years of service in the US Army were admirable. Roy loved his family and his country and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service is held at 2 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery today, Thursday, June 20th, 2019 with Reverend Roy Hill officiating.
