Roy D. Taylor, Jr.
Wade—Roy D. Taylor, Jr., 79, of Wade, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12 noon at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. Joe Hickson officiating. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Roy served as a SFC with the U.S. Army and served with the U.S. Army Reserve for 7 years. He was the District General Manager for Service America Corporation of Fayetteville for 26 years and was owner and operator of DTE food service for 7 years. He was a founding member of the Cape Fear Trail Riders where he served as Chairman of the Board and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy D. Taylor, Sr., Sarah C. Taylor and Alta Mae Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Taylor; daughters, Sherry Waters of Holly Ridge, and Tara McDonald of Wade; sisters, Kathleen Jessie of Wade, Nancy Harris and husband Richard of Colonial Heights, VA; brothers, John Taylor and wife Chris of Macclesfield, Estil Taylor and wife Dianne of Germantown, Fred Taylor and wife Connie of Zebulon; granddaughter, Ruby Waters.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
