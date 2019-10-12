Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Beaver Dam Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Beaver Dam Baptist Church

Roy Hales


1956 - 2019
Roy Hales Obituary
Fayetteville—Mr. Roy Timothy Hales, 62 of Fayetteville passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, Oct. 14 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Rev. Tim McQueen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 2:50 PM on Monday at the church.
Mr. Hales was a native of Cumberland County, the son of the late Marion and Eula Mae Hales.
He is survived by his wife, Cecelia Hales of the home; two sons, T. J. Hales of Elizabethtown and Roy Hales of Fayetteville; two step sons, David Jackson and Robert Jackson both of Fayetteville; step daughter, Melissa Gray of Fayetteville; two sisters, Audrey Horne of Fayetteville and Gloria Reynolds of Florence, SC; two brothers, John Brent Hales of Roseboro and Stephen M. Hales of Fayetteville; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
