|
|
Roy Randall Snead
Laurel Hill—Roy Randall Snead, age 67, of Laurel Hill, North Carolina received his heavenly welcome on May 24, 2020. Born September 3, 1952 in Laurinburg, Randall was the only son of Lorene Snead and the late Roy Snead.
He was the devoted and loving husband of 39 years to Melody Taylor Snead, and is survived by his sons, Timothy Randall (Rebekah) of Laurinburg, and Philip Taylor Snead of Fuquay Varina. For a brief three months, he was a proud grandfather to his only grandchild, Connor Randall Snead.
Randall is also survived by his mother, Lorene Snead of Laurel Hill; sisters, Mary Helen Wilson of Laurel Hill, Janice Norton of Laurinburg, and Joyce Bittner of Hope Mills; mother-in-law, Doris Taylor; and a special brother-in-law, Terry Taylor (Elizabeth). In addition to a host of friends and loved ones, Pastor Snead leaves behind special nieces and nephews, Hannah, Luke, and Thomas Taylor, all of Laurel Hill, and Steven and Dana Wilson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Snead; his father-in-law, Ed Taylor; and brother-in-law, Garrett Taylor, all of Laurel Hill.
At an early age, Pastor Snead recognized his calling to the ministry, ultimately earning Bachelor of Science and Master's degrees in Theology, in addition to a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Reverend Snead's ministry spanned a period of 50 years. During his time of appointment, he served on state committees, and was actively involved in the Brotherhood of Workers, donating his time and talents in drawing blueprints and constructing church properties throughout the state. Over the years he faithfully served as Evangelist, Pastor, and District Overseer. One of his greatest joys was serving as chaplain at Moore Regional and Richmond County Hospitals.
His special relationship with his Heavenly Father was evident as he counted it all joy to serve and lead others to Jesus Christ. He truly had a servant's heart.
The Remembrance of Life service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel with longtime friend and Pastor George McLaughlin officiating. Interment will follow at the Hillside Memorial Park with sons and family serving as pallbearers.
A visitation will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, attendance for visitation and services will be monitored.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be given in his memory to Scotland Regional Hospice, Post Office Box 1033, Laurinburg, North Carolina 28353.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 26 to May 27, 2020