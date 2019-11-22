|
Ruby Bazemore Carter
Fayetteville—Ruby Bazemore Carter, 81 of Fayetteville passed away peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019 with her family by her side.
Ruby was born February 13, 1938 to the late James Elbert Bazemore and Ruby Daughtry Bazemore. She was a graduate of Atlantic Christian College and retired from the Cumberland County School System after 34 years of service. She was a member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Bruce Herrmann officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the Gathering Hall.
Burial will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Bazemore Family Cemetery in Ahoskie, N.C.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Melvin Carter; son, James "Jimmy" Carter; daughter, Cindy Taylor and husband Jeremy; grandchildren, Victoria Carter and Mackenzie Taylor.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019