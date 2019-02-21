Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
910-645-2600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home
3131 Martin Luther King Dr.
Elizabethtown, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Tar Heel Baptist Church
TarHeel, NC
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Tar Heel Baptist Church Cemetery
Tar Heel, NC
View Map

Ruby Bedsole Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruby Bedsole Wilson Obituary
Ruby Bedsole Wilson
Tar Heel—Ruby Bedsole Wilson, 89, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Wesley Pines in Lumberton.
Mrs. Wilson lived in Tar Heel most of her life and was a member of Tar Heel Baptist Church where she was a leader in the church music program for many years. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends and sharing her faith.
Mrs. Wilson was predeceased by her parents, Sidney and Ruby Dunham Bedsole; her husband of 58 years, James Martin Wilson; brothers Raymond, Junious, Amos, Harvey, and Gene Ray Bedsole; sisters Berline Jones and Frances Johnson.
She is survived by sons Donald (Susie) of Hilton Head, SC and Douglas (Julia) of Dunn, NC; daughters Joanne Grimsley (Mickey) of St. Francisville, LA; Sandra Sessoms (Larry) of White Oak, NC; Patricia Meachum (Marc) of Clemmons, NC; and Sharon Autry (Ronald) of Dublin, NC; one brother Morris Bedsole of Surfside Beach, SC; one sister, Elizabeth Bowen of Middleton, PA; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Bladen Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
The funeral will be Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Tar Heel Baptist Church with Dr. Mack Roberts and Reverend Warren Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Tar Heel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Pines Benevolence Fund, 1000 Wesley Pines Road, Lumberton, NC 28358.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now