Ruby Dorothy McRae "Dot" McIntyre
1931 - 2020
Ruby Dorothy "Dot" McRae McIntyre
Garner—Ruby Dorothy "Dot" McRae McIntyre, 89, formerly of Fayetteville NC, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Garner, NC.
She was born on January 2, 1931 in Gibson, NC, to the late Bishop and Willie McRae.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings: Bishop McRae, JR., Nelson McRae, Margaret Ann McRae, Frances Powell and Nannie Joye.
She was d devoted member of Highland Presbyterian Church for over 50 years.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Julian Holmes McIntyre; a son: Julian McRae "Ray" McIntyre and wife Jennifer; three grandchildren: Erin, Allison and Meredith all of Garner; brothers: Pate McRae and John McRae of Minturn, SC and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at Rowland Cemetery in Rowland, NC on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2:00PM with Reverend Chip Stapleton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
