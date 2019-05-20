|
Ruby King
Fayetteville—Ruby King of Fayetteville passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Carolina Inn.
Ruby was born May 4, 1924 in Robeson County, NC to the late Pearl and Archie B. King, Sr.
She was a faithful member of Massey Hill Baptist Church and a retired employee with First Citizens Bank.
Graveside services will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tim Evans, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Massey Hill Baptist Church, 1027 Southern Ave. Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 20 to May 21, 2019