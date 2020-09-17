Ruby LocklearParkton—Mrs. Ruby Lee Locklear Ammons 68, of Parkton departed this life on September 14, 2020 at home with her love ones by her side.Ruby was born on Sunday, May 25, 1952 to the proud parents James Carl and Beulah Mae Locklear of Lumber Bridge, N.C. Ruby was a Homemaker and received her High School Diploma from FTCC in 1991. She was preceded in death by one son Eddie P. Ammons, Jr., her parents James Carl and Beulah Locklear, one Brother Billy Brooks, two sisters, Glenda Hammonds, and Barbara Naylor.Ruby is survived by her Husband of 48 years Eddie P. Ammons Sr. of the home, one Son Daryl Ray Ammons and Wife Barbie of Apex, N.C., two daughters Brittany Ammons Carver and Husband Douglas of Hope Mills, N,C, Brianna Ammons of Parkton, N.C Two Brothers James Edward Locklear of Siler City, N.C., and Gerald Locklear of Autryville, N.C., Two grandsons, Jason Chavis of Pembroke, N.C, and Nicolas Duran of Apex, N.C, and one Great Granddaughter Ava Chavis of Pembroke, N.C.Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020 at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.Visitation will be from 7:00 PM until 9:00 Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Boles Funeral Home in Red SpringsServices entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.