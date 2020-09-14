Ruby Louise Walker
Morgan
Fayetteville—Ruby Louise Walker Morgan was the daughter of Daisy Mae Richardson and William Blonde Walker (both deceased) of Rocky Mount, NC. She was married to Elijah L. Morgan for 50 years and was widowed when he passed away on May 2, 2003. Both Ruby and Elijah were originally from Rocky Mount, NC but lived in Fayetteville, NC since 1963.
Ruby is survived by one brother, Jimmy Walker of Wilmington, NC. She had eight brothers and sisters who are deceased.
Ruby is also survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren:
Her son Chris Morgan and his wife Mary, and their daughters Callie and Grey Morgan, of Fayetteville, NC;
Her son Danny Morgan, his daughter Katherine Lencall, her husband Brandon and their daughters Reagan and Hayden Lencall, of Fayetteville, NC;
Her daughter Daisy Dianne Morgan of Hilton Head Island, SC, her sons Hunter Odom of Denver, Colorado and Morgan Odom, his wife Nicki, and their daughters Caroline and Ellowyn Morgan of Hope Mills, NC;
Her daughter Terrie Hutaff and her husband Hank of Morehead City, NC, their daughter McKenzie Johnstone and her husband Peter of Charleston, SC, son Griggs Hutaff of Atlanta, GA, daughter Kate Mach and husband Tyler of Williamsburg, VA; and their son Elijah Mach and daughter Nora Mach.
Ruby Louise Walker Morgan went to be with Jesus on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 86. Her life is a living example of her love for Christ. She embodied Ephesians 4:32 in her daily life: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you." Whether she was at Second Baptist Church, on the golf course or enjoying life with her family and friends, Ruby loved everyone she met and made each person feel special. In her last days, she painted or drew a picture for all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which brought her much joy and left her family with a reminder of the beauty she brought to their lives. Ruby's legacy is that she truly embodied the love of Christ. She leaves a place in the hearts of all who knew her that no one else can fill.
We will be celebrating her life and legacy Friday, September 18, 2020 with visitation at 9:30 am and the service at 10:00 am at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC.
Due to COVID restrictions, the service is limited to her immediate family and members of Second Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301