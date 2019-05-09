|
|
Ruby Merian Simmons
Fayetteville—Ms. Ruby Merian Simmons, age 76 of Fayetteville, departed this life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Simon Temple AME Zion Church. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: children; Dennis B. Simmons (Marcia) and Patricia L. Burke, grandchildren; Christopher Simmons, Khari Simmons and Ieisha Simmons and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing May 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 9 to May 13, 2019