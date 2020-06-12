Rudolph A. Morrison Jr.
Fayetteville— Rudolph A. Morrison Jr., 32, passed June 8, 2020. Visitation: Friday, June 19th, 4-7 P.M. at Colvin Funeral Home Chapel, 2010 Murchison Rd, Fayetteville. Funeral: Saturday, June 20, 2020 1:00 P. M. at Kingdom Impact Global Ministries 2503 Murchison Road, Fayetteville.Burial: Northside Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 18, 2020.