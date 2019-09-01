|
Rudy Wall Stankwytch
Fayetteville, NC—Mr. Rudy Wall Stankwytch, 89, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Rudy was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Stankwytch; son, Mike Stankwytch; daughter, Teri Lynn Stankwytch; and grandson, Chad Norton.
Rudy is survived by his son, Andy Stankwytch and wife, Tina of Troutman, NC; sisters, Martha Baxley of St. Pauls, NC, Alice Stankwytch, Wanda Caulder, Diane Little, and Judy Gunter of Lumberton, NC; his granddaughters, Erica Stankwytch Bailey and husband, Brian of Asheville, NC, and Nikki Norton of Fayetteville, NC; his grandson, Drew Stankwytch; his great-grandchildren, Luke, Elijah, and Lila; and his niece, Debbie Gruenhagen and husband, Bill of Lumber Bridge, NC.
Rudy was married to his wife, Inez, for 63 years. He was a founding member of Village Baptist Church, and a member of the Gates Four Golf and Country Club where he was an avid golfer. He was the president and managing partner of Concrete Service Co. for 20 plus years. He lived a good life and developed friendships which lasted a lifetime. He really enjoyed a good time with family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Village Baptist Church officiated by Reverend Mark Lee and Reverend Nick Smith. The family will be receiving guests from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton, NC.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Village Baptist Church at 906 S. McPherson Church Rd, in Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019