Rufus Robert Starling
Autryville—Mr. Rufus Robert Starling, 77 of Autryville passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home.
The funeral service will be held privately for the family on Saturday at Northwood Temple with Dr. John Hedgepeth and Rev. Michael Couillard officiating. Burial will follow in the Stedman Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.
Mr. Starling was a native of Cumberland County, the son of Wesley E. and Annie Mae Davis Starling. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe Starling, Waymond and Raymond Starling, who were twins, Johnny Starling and David Starling and a sister, Martha Starling. His first job was working for the Bus Station in Fayetteville and then he worked for 45 years as warehouse manager for Tile, Inc. He currently worked with the Department of Transportation.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Faye Tyndall Starling; two daughters, Loretta I. Starling Bullard (Benny) and Rebecca J. Starling Merritt (Walter); three step children, Rita F. Anderson Cashwell, Angie K. Anderson Hall and Larry D. Anderson (Judy); sisters, Elizabeth Horne (Curwood), Linda Mae Starling and Bernice Starling; brothers, James Starling, Curtis Starling (Sharon), Thomas Starling and Roger Starling (Susie) and grandchildren, Benny Ray Bullard, Jimmy Hayner, Jr. (Mindy), Marvin Bullard (Nicki), Candace Purvis (Michael), Alicia Watkins (Darrin), Tina Anglea (Pat), Christopher Reites (Lauren), Danielle Cashwell (Michael), Amber Merritt and Parker Anderson; great grandchildren, Kelsey, Kendall, Lexie, Riley, Brayden, Haven, Jordan, Johnathon, Skylar, Konner, Aria, Hayley and William.
In light of the government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Stedman on Friday, May 1 from 3:00 – 6:00 PM to pay their respects to Mr. Starling.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020