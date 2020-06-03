Rupert "Larry" Carter
1950 - 2020
Parkton—Mr. Rupert Carter, known as "Larry" to all of his friends, age 70, of Parkton, NC, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, NC. He was born in Cumberland County, NC on April 10, 1950, to the late Rupert Carter and the late Eula Mae Chavis Austin. He was a merchant seaman for The Association of Maryland Pilots before retirement.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerome Austin.
He is survived by his daughters, Tara M. DeButts of Red Springs, NC and Ana Franco of Fayetteville, NC; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his stepfather, Medford Austin of Hatteras, NC; a brother, Robert Austin of Hatteras, NC; and a sister, Jean Moreno of Fayetteville, NC.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a veterans' association of your choosing.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
