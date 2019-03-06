Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Peters Creek Baptist Church
13176 Peters Creek Church Road
Roseboro, NC
Russell Gardner


Russell Gardner Obituary
Russell Gardner
Roseboro — Russell Aaron Gardner, 28 of the Beaver Dam Community, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Peters Creek Baptist Church, 13176 Peters Creek Church Road, Roseboro, with Reverend Dr. David Bays officiating. Burial will follow at Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.
He was born March 27, 1990 in Cumberland County and worked as a Landscaper.
He is survived by his parents, Russell Harold Gardner of Roseboro, Linda Byrd Gardner of Fayetteville; paternal grandmother, Eleanor Simpson Gardner of Roseboro; maternal grandparents, Charles William Byrd of Ocean Isle, Ruth Johnson Byrd of Fayetteville; aunt, Donna Gardner Vitale of Stedman; and uncle, William Mitchell Byrd of Fayetteville.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
