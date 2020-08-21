Ruth D. LottFayetteville—Ruth Naomi Dove Lott was born in East Pittsburgh, PA on October 23, 1923. She entered Heaven's gates to live eternally with Jesus on August 20, 2020.Ruth was a mother and homemaker, raising three children born to her in the 1950's. She enjoyed hosting large family picnics in the summer and large holiday dinners at various times throughout the year. She did all the cooking and baking herself and the dessert table was just as full as the food table. Many family members and friends attended and always looked forward to the next get together. Ruth also loved black cats. She raised many black cats during her almost 97 years here on earth. She gave them all the same name of Sweetums.Ruth had an unwavering faith in God. Jesus was the Lord of her life. Most recently, she was a member of Refuge Church in Fayetteville, NC. She loved teaching Children's Sunday School, grades first and second, for at least 50 years, because she said she speaks their language.Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Robert Geisler Lott, a Veteran of WWII; four brothers, James, John, Raymond and Eugene Dove; and her great grandson, Brandon Dixon.Ruth is survived by her son Robert G Lott of Florida, her daughters Marilyn D. King (Bobby) of Alaska and Robin D. Miller of North Carolina. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Christine D. Totton (Matt) of North Carolina and Jennifer D. Miller, of North Carolina. The jewels in Ruth's crown were her three great grandsons, Dalton Miller, Brandon Dixon and Jordan Totton. She had a big part in raising them as she was their babysitter prior to school and then their "Soccer Mom" so to speak when they started Kindergarten and beyond. Brandon left us way too early, but he and Dalton and Jordan were greatly influenced by having Grandma in their lives. I am sure that Brandon was waiting at the gate for Grandma when she took her last breath here on earth and stepped into eternity.Ruth spent the last 3.5 years at Heritage Place in Fayetteville, NC where she touched the lives of many residents and staff. She enjoyed playing bingo, winning all those quarters and visiting with her BFF Joe.A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. today, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. Family and friends are invited to fellowship with a light dinner immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FOCCAS (Friends of Cumberland County Animals) through paypal at Foccas18@gmail.com.