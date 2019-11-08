Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peace Presbyterian Church
3203 Ramsey St.
Fayetteville, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Peace Presbyterian Church
3203 Ramsey St.
Fayetteville, NC
Ruth Garrard Johnson


1925 - 2019
Ruth Garrard Johnson Obituary
Ruth Garrard Johnson
Fayetteville—Ruth Garrard Johnson, 94, of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Bethesda Health Care Center in Eastover, NC.
Ruth was born July 4, 1925 in Wake County, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Oscar Johnson and a sister, Mildred Garrard.
She was a faithful member of Peace Presbyterian Church. Ruth was a retired bank teller after 42 years with First Citizens Bank.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Peace Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall at the church on Sunday from 2-3:00 pm. A private entombment will be at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum on Monday.
Ruth is survived by her nephews, Charles M. Taylor and wife Joyce P. of South Hill, VA; C.N. Taylor and wife Shelby W. of Harrisburg, NC.; and Marvin Lee Jackson of Raleigh, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peace Presbyterian Church 3203 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
