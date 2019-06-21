Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Cumberland Memorial Gardens

Ruth Lousie Smotherman


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Lousie Smotherman Obituary
Ruth Lousie Smotherman
Fayetteville—Ruth Louise Smotherman, 85 of Fayetteville, died Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Louise was a Certified Jr. Bowling Coach and made Lafayette Lanes her home spending time with the children and bowling on several leagues. She was also Secretary of the Dixie League for over 40 years.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. Floyd Benfield officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon- 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Johnie Smotherman, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Jackson and husband Stuart, Judy Blankenship and husband Glenn; sons, Johnie Smotherman, Larry Smotherman and wife Sandra; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Charles "Buddy" Nooner; sister, Cordia Mae Sanson.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28320.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now