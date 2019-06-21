|
|
Ruth Lousie Smotherman
Fayetteville—Ruth Louise Smotherman, 85 of Fayetteville, died Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Louise was a Certified Jr. Bowling Coach and made Lafayette Lanes her home spending time with the children and bowling on several leagues. She was also Secretary of the Dixie League for over 40 years.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. Floyd Benfield officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon- 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Johnie Smotherman, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Jackson and husband Stuart, Judy Blankenship and husband Glenn; sons, Johnie Smotherman, Larry Smotherman and wife Sandra; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Charles "Buddy" Nooner; sister, Cordia Mae Sanson.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28320.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 21 to June 23, 2019