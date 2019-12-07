|
Ruth Sykes Owen
Fayetteville—Ruth Sykes Owen, 92, of Fayetteville passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Ruth was born on Nov. 1, 1927 in Cumberland County, NC. She graduated from Central High School in 1947 and from the Raleigh School of Commerce in 1948. She worked for the VA Hospital in Fayetteville, NC for 42 years. Her passions included family, cooking, interior decorating and gardening. Ruth was a lifelong member of Hay Street United Methodist Church and enjoyed decorating the sanctuary and fellowship hall for special events.
Mrs. Owen is survived by her sons Reid (Dana) Owen of Charlotte, NC, Tim (Karen) Owen of Peachtree Corners, GA, Rod Owen of Buford, GA; grandchildren John (Paige) Badgett, Lauren Owen and Drew Owen; great grandson Ben Badgett; brothers Kenneth (Claire Lynn) Sykes and Jerry (Judy) Sykes; and sisters-in-law Dorothy Sykes and Rose Hicks. She was preceded in death by her husband John Clarence Owen, daughter Martha Badgett and brothers Donald and Charles Sykes.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hay Street United Methodist Church.
The family will welcome friends from 11:45am to 12:45pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Hay Street United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm. The service will conclude with her burial at Lafayette Memorial Park.
