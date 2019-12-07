Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108

Ruth Sykes Owen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Sykes Owen Obituary
Ruth Sykes Owen
Fayetteville—Ruth Sykes Owen, 92, of Fayetteville passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Ruth was born on Nov. 1, 1927 in Cumberland County, NC. She graduated from Central High School in 1947 and from the Raleigh School of Commerce in 1948. She worked for the VA Hospital in Fayetteville, NC for 42 years. Her passions included family, cooking, interior decorating and gardening. Ruth was a lifelong member of Hay Street United Methodist Church and enjoyed decorating the sanctuary and fellowship hall for special events.
Mrs. Owen is survived by her sons Reid (Dana) Owen of Charlotte, NC, Tim (Karen) Owen of Peachtree Corners, GA, Rod Owen of Buford, GA; grandchildren John (Paige) Badgett, Lauren Owen and Drew Owen; great grandson Ben Badgett; brothers Kenneth (Claire Lynn) Sykes and Jerry (Judy) Sykes; and sisters-in-law Dorothy Sykes and Rose Hicks. She was preceded in death by her husband John Clarence Owen, daughter Martha Badgett and brothers Donald and Charles Sykes.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hay Street United Methodist Church.
The family will welcome friends from 11:45am to 12:45pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Hay Street United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm. The service will conclude with her burial at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -