Ruthmary "Gilly" Spence
Fayetteville—Ruthmary "Gilly" Spence, 95 of Fayetteville. She lived, she loved, and she died! Gilly passed peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Spence.
A memorial service is planned for 11:00 A.M., on Saturday August 24, 2019 in the chapel of Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service with Dr. James Randall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, take someone you love out to dinner!
MIZPAH!
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019