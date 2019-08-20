Home

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Ruthmary "Gilly" Spence

Ruthmary "Gilly" Spence Obituary
Ruthmary "Gilly" Spence
Fayetteville—Ruthmary "Gilly" Spence, 95 of Fayetteville. She lived, she loved, and she died! Gilly passed peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Spence.
A memorial service is planned for 11:00 A.M., on Saturday August 24, 2019 in the chapel of Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service with Dr. James Randall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, take someone you love out to dinner!
MIZPAH!
Online condolences may be submitted at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory, Inc., of Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
