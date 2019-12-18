|
|
S. Scott Stapleton, M.D.
Fayetteville—S. Scott Stapleton, M.D., 67, of Fayetteville passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, in Fayetteville, NC.
Friends and family are welcome to join us in celebrating Scotty's life on January 11th, 2020 from 6 - 8:30PM at the Stapleton residence, 1111 Offshore Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
Scott "Scotty" Stapleton was born on December 23, 1951, one of four children born to the late Ruth Carter Stapleton and Robert "Bob" Stapleton. Scotty was born and raised in Fayetteville, NC, where he attended Terry Sanford Senior High School and played guard for the varsity basketball team. As a senior he was voted "Best All Around" by his fellow classmates and was also nominated for the Morehead Scholarship.
Ultimately, his talent for athletics and passion for academics led him to pursue a basketball scholarship and Bachelor's Degree in Biology from Syracuse University. He continued his career in academia, earning his Master of Microbiology from NC State University. Upon graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Medicine, he completed his residency at Duke Eye Center and became an ophthalmic surgeon. In 1984, he moved back home to Fayetteville, NC with aspirations to open Cross Creek Eye Clinic, and subsequently founded Cape Fear Eye Associates.
Practicing medicine came naturally for Scott and he was a wonderful provider that cared deeply for his patients, staff, and surrounding community. He took great pride and fulfillment in improving and restoring the gift of sight. A true scholar at heart, you would most often find him in his home library, overlooking the lake he loved, while reading veraciously, writing passages and reflecting on the teachings, stories, and words of thousands of authors.
However, his immense love for life did not cease at the written word and his work. His goal was to love his family, experience every precious moment and live without regrets. As he would often say, "these are the good ole days", which is why after 30 years in practice, Scotty slid into retirement so he could finally enjoy "oysters and beer for dinner every day of the year". For the next 5 years he travelled and biked all over the world with the love of his life and wife, Caro Lee. No matter whether he was spending time with his family; cruising in his red Porsche with the top down and his yellow Lab "Gracie" sitting shotgun; playing 18 (or more) holes with the fellas; listening to his vinyl record collection; or simply having a drink or good meal with loved ones. He always took time to appreciate God's gifts.
Scotty is preceded in death by his son, Brent Scott Stapleton; parents, Ruth Carter Stapleton and Robert "Bob" Stapleton.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Caro Lee Stapleton; daughter, Jennifer Ruth Joeckel; grandsons, Mason Blake Joeckel and Sutton Scott Joeckel; sisters, Gloria Lynn Nimocks and Patricia Bock Stapleton; and brother, Robert Michael Stapleton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to The CARE Clinic, PO Box 53438, Fayetteville, NC 28305 and Highland Presbyterian Church, 111 Highland Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019