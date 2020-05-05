|
Sabra Leoda (Hall) West
Greensboro—Sabra Leoda Hall West, 99, of Greensboro and previously of Fayetteville went to her heavenly home on May 2nd, 2020. Sabra was born in Stedman, NC, the youngest of five children. She attended Nursing School in Fayetteville for one year, earning her cap and cape before getting married and starting a family.
She was a lifetime member of Judson Baptist Church where she participated in various committees, circle meetings, and taught beginners Sunday School. She worked in Sunny Side Elementary School cafeteria where many remember her as the lunch room cashier.
Sabra dedicated her life to her family whether it was supporting her children, caring for her aging mother, spending time with her siblings, or being with her beloved grandsons. She was a quintessential southern neighborhood mother known for her wonderful cooking, generosity, and hospitality. She was a diehard Tarheel fan.
Sabra was cared for the last 13 years of her life by the staff of The Crest of Clemmons and Accordius of Greensboro. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Pearson West, her sons Billy and Robert L. "Bob" West, and her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Lady Di.
Sabra is survived by her children, Howard West & wife, Beth of Columbia, SC, Annette Clinard & husband, Rodney of Greensboro and Melinda Maxwell & husband, Travis of Hendersonville; and 2 grandchildren, Baker West of Columbia, SC and Matthew West of Boone.
A celebration of her life will be at 2:00pm Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Chuck Johnson. A graveside service will be held at 3:30pm Saturday at Judson Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 1:50pm Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and continue current social distancing guidelines.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 5 to May 6, 2020