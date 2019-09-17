|
|
Sam Lee Taylor
Fayetteville—Retired US Army SGM Sam Lee Taylor, 90, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. He served thirty years in the military, was a Vietnam veteran, and worked civil service for more than twenty years.
Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by his son, Zack Taylor. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Knox Taylor; daughters, Sharon Phillips and husband, Keith, of Fayetteville and Kathy Ploskonka and husband, Ken, of Cleveland, OH; six grandchildren and a whole host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Snyder Memorial Baptist in Fayetteville. Interment with full military honors will immediately follow at LaFayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 pm prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation, 400 Oberlin Road, Suite 220, Raleigh, NC 27605.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019