Sam McKenney, Jr.Fayetteville—Sam McKenney, Jr. age 74, of 519 Eaton Street, Fayetteville departed this life on Friday, September 25, 2020.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Cape Fear Conference "B" Headquarters. Burial: Lafayette Memorial Park.He leaves to cherish his loving memory: his children, Rodney Hamilton (Sabine), Sam McKenney III (Michelle), Dametris McKenney, Sametris McKenney; brothers, Paul Julien (Etha), Donald Julien (Elaine), Junius Julien (Ceola), Rogers McKenney, Curtis McKenney; sisters, Geraldine Wardlaw, Patricia McKenney; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.There will be viewing on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.