Samuel David Cain


1962 - 2019
Samuel David Cain Obituary
Samuel David Cain
Fayetteville—Samuel David Cain, 56, of Fayetteville passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA.
David was employed at Goodyear for 30 years. In 2009, he gave his whole life to the Lord. David was the National Resource Director for Broken Chains.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 4-6:00 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Freedom Biker Church on the following Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
David is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Cain.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Mary and John Booth; sons, Joshua Cain and fiancé Jessica of Stedman, Matthew Cain of Fayetteville; sisters, Diana Flynn (Ernie) of Clayton and Debi Cain Lane (Richard) of Fayetteville; granddaughters, Terah, Jocelyn, Layla, Adalyn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Biker Church, 659 Maxwell Rd. Autryville, NC 28318.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 22 to May 23, 2019
