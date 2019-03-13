|
|
Samuel Hendrix
Myrtle Beach —Mr. Samuel Brown Hendrix Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC formerly of Raeford, NC passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center at the age of 76.
Mr. Hendrix was born September 22, 1942. He was a lifetime member of Sandy Grove United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees. He retired from the Hoke County School as the Executive Director of Maintenance. He served in the US Army as a Captain.
He was survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay Dees Hendrix of Myrtle Beach, SC; One son Samuel Brown Hendrix III and wife Susan of Red Springs, NC; Three grandchildren, Kayla Hendrix, Emily Hendrix and Samantha Hendrix all of Red Springs, NC; One brother David Hendrix and wife Peggy of Aberdeen, NC; Three sisters, Pat Gaudet and husband Jerry of Charlotte, NC, Kathy Keisler of Raeford, NC and Martha Ann Beal and husband Philip of Raeford, NC.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Sandy Grove United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 at Sandy Grove United Methodist Church with Reverend Larry Chandler. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Sandy Grove United Methodist Church, 6800 Arabia Road, Lumber Bridge, NC 28357
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019