Samuel J. Smitherman V
Hendersonville, NC—Samuel J. Smitherman V, 20 years old, died on Tuesday, July 14. Sam was born in Fayetteville, NC on October 16, 1999, the loving son of Mary Hollinshed Smitherman and Samuel J. Smitherman IV. In 2008 the family moved to Hendersonville, NC. He graduated from Hendersonville High School in 2017.
There will be a private graveside service in Troy, NC on Sunday, July 19.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interfaith Assistance Ministry, PO Box 2562, Hendersonville, NC 28793 or to The YMCA of Hendersonville, 810 Sixth Ave. West, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
