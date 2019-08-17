|
|
Samuel Joseph Eardley, Jr.
Fayetteville, NC—Samuel Joseph Eardley, Jr., 86, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the V.A. Retirement Facility where he had been a resident since 2009. Sam was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on August 18, 1932 to the late Samuel Joseph Eardley, Sr. and Helen M. Eardley.
Sam was a veteran of the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division in Ft. Campbell, KY. He was a Parachutist and a Rifle and Carbine Marksmen who served two tours in Korea. He was Honorably Discharged in 1963.
Sam worked for Rogers and Breece Funeral Home up until he began his time working for the City of Fayetteville. He was best known for his hand-painted wooden political signs. These signs can be found high up in the trees, from the coast to the mountains all across North Carolina. Sam was loved and respected by many, and will be missed by all of those whose lives he touched.
A Memorial Service for Sam will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home Chapel at 5:30 pm with Reverend Floyd Benfield officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019