Samuel Luther Jackson
Garner—Samuel Luther Jackson, 69, passed away in his residence on Monday, April 13, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Mr. Jackson is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Jackson and Bertha Mae Hinson Jackson: a brother, Mike Jackson; and his in-laws, Adrian Dales, Sr. and Maxine Dales.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dales Jackson; his sisters, Kathy Reilly, and Brenda Coker; his brothers, Donnie Jackson and wife, Janet; David Jackson; Randy Jackson and wife, Tammy; and Ricky Jackson; and multiple nieces and nephews and cousins.
Due to social distancing regulations, an outside public drive-by visitation will be held at Adcock Funeral Home on Friday, April 17, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Friends and family are requested to remain in their cars during visitation. A private family interment will be held at LaFayette Memorial Park.
A celebration of life service will be held after government restrictions have been lifted. Those wishing to send flowers may do so at that time.
Memorial contributions may also be made to the animal shelter of one's choice.
