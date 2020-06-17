Samuel Roger MathisFayetteville—Samuel Roger Mathis was the only child born to the late Roger and Eliza Mathis of San Antonio, Texas on October 1, 1930. On Tuesday, June 15, 2020 Sam joined his parents as he transitioned to his eternal reward. Affectionately called Sam by most who knew him, he was joined in Holy Matrimony to Lettie Yarborough Mathis on April 25, 1975.He faithfully listened to Joel Osteen every Sunday morning. He loved Joel's positive messages. Sam was always willing to go out of his way to help anyone he could. Many people called on him when they needed his help. He never turned them down. Sam encouraged his wife, Lettie, to do the same. He would always help his wife with whatever project she was working on at church. Sam was very talented with his hands and lent that talent to the church. He also inherited a rich legacy of family, character, and leadership. He will be remembered for his strength, kindness, humility and dedication to helping others.In 1951, at the tender age of 21, Samuel joined the United States Army. He had a distinguishing military career receiving numerous awards including: Combat Infantry Man Badge, Korean Service Medal, Master Parachute Badge, Army Occupational Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Award, Purple Heart, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Bronze Star Medal. Sam was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. He retired after 27 years of service in 1978 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, at the rank of Command Sargent Major.After his military retirement, Sam began his second career as a Magistrate for the city of Fayetteville. He worked there for eight years retiring December 30, 1998. Sam was also active in the community. He formed the Professional Social Club that supported different charities in the community. He formed the first senior softball team for men and women in Fayetteville. He was also involved in several bowling tournaments. He received numerous senior sports awards.Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Eliza Mathis; sister, Clara Belle Jackson and a grandson. He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years Lettie Y. Mathis; two sons, Samuel Mathis, Jr. (Beverly) of San Antonio, Texas and Dwight Mathis of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and friends.Graveside services will be conducted on Monday at 12 noon at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Bragg.A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10-11:30am.Arrangements by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations